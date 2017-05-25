U...O O3O3O O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaU U O U... O U U...O O Oa U...U O U U...OaO O O1UO...
Hamad Medical Corporation yesterday held its annual ceremony to appreciate hundreds of volunteers who have donated their blood throughout the year. The event, held at Al Dafna Ballroom at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, under the auspices of the Minister of Public Health, Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, was held ahead of the World Blood Donor Day being observed worldwide every 14 June.
