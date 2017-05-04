Turkey, Qatar agree on details of hea...

Turkey, Qatar agree on details of headquarters in Qatar

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A Turkish military base to be deployed in Qatar will be headquartered in Doha and lead by Qatari-Turkish generals, top official has said after sessions at parliament's Foreign Affairs Commission. "Within the framework of the agreement, it is envisaged that a joint Turkish-Qatar divisional tactical headquarters should be established, that its place should be in Doha, that the commander of the unit is to be a major general and a Qatari, and that the commander assistant is to be a brigadier and Turkish," said Defense Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Major Ihsan Bulbul.

Chicago, IL


