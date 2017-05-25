To boldly go: Chinese aircraft cleane...

To boldly go: Chinese aircraft cleaners retrieve US$44,000 diamond ring dropped in toilet

A Chinese air passenger has discovered that diamonds really are forever, after recovering his two-carat ring that was accidentally flushed down a toilet, mainland media reported. The man from Huzhou in Zhejiang province dropped the 300,000 yuan diamond ring in the toilet bowl of a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hangzhou earlier this week, Zhejiang TV reported.

