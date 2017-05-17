Three workers die at Qatari Armed Forces building site
Doha: The Ministry of Defense on Tuesday evening announced an incident at one of the construction sites of the Qatari Armed Forces that resulted in the death of three workers, in addition to a number of injuries. The cause of death is not revealed by the ministry.
