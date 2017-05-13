Supply woes lead to drug shortage
Several pharmacies across the country claim shortage of two common drugs used to treat vomiting and dizziness due to lack of supply. Navidoxine and Vominore are two common drugs used to treat nausea, vomiting and dizziness caused by motion sickness, inadequate dietary intake or pregnancy and these are not available for a period of more than two months, according to industry sources.
