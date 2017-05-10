Somalia: Somali PM Touches Down in Qa...

Somalia: Somali PM Touches Down in Qatar for Official Visit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Prime Minister of the Federal republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire arriving in Qoha, the capital of Qatar on official visit. The Prime Minister of the Federal republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has on Saturday arrived in Qoha, the capital of Qatar on official visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,024,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC