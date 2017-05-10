Somalia: Somali PM Touches Down in Qatar for Official Visit
The Prime Minister of the Federal republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire arriving in Qoha, the capital of Qatar on official visit. The Prime Minister of the Federal republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khaire has on Saturday arrived in Qoha, the capital of Qatar on official visit.
