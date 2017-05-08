Singapore Firms See Strong Business O...

Singapore Firms See Strong Business Opportunities in Qatar

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2017 - - The Qatar Financial Centre , one of the world's leading and fastest growing onshore business and financial centres, successfully concluded its Singapore roadshow last week on 3 May 2017. Business leaders attended the event at the Marina Mandarin to learn how they can capitalise on the emergent business opportunities in Qatar and the Gulf region.

Chicago, IL

