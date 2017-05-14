Sacoor Brothers opens at Doha Festiva...

Sacoor Brothers opens at Doha Festival City

Read more: The Peninsula

Sacoor Brothers, an international fashion label representing sophistication with a distinctive code, has opened its doors on May 10 at Doha Festival City. Attended by Qatar's leading fashion and lifestyle media, as well as members of the public, the opening of Sacoor Brothers was marked with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a live performance of Cuban music as well as a showcase of the brand's new collection: Old Havana.

Chicago, IL

