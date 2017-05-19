Rare opals from Australia to be displ...

Rare opals from Australia to be displayed in Doha

21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Nearly 70 rare pieces from South Australian Museum's opals collection worth A$4m will be showcased at an exhibition which opens at the Australian Embassy on Wednesday. This will be the first time the pieces, which include two of the finest opals ever unearthed the Virgin Rainbow and Fire of Australia will go on display outside of Australia.

