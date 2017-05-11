Ramadan offers at Sharq Village & Spa

Ramadan offers at Sharq Village & Spa

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan with a festive ambiance themed Sihr Al Sharq or 'magic of the orient' with hearty offerings for Iftar and Suhour. Located in Al Dasha and Al Sonbok Ballrooms, Sihr Al Sharq Ramadan Tent invites friends and families to experience unforgettable evenings filled with Arabian tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC