Ramadan offers at Sharq Village & Spa
Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan with a festive ambiance themed Sihr Al Sharq or 'magic of the orient' with hearty offerings for Iftar and Suhour. Located in Al Dasha and Al Sonbok Ballrooms, Sihr Al Sharq Ramadan Tent invites friends and families to experience unforgettable evenings filled with Arabian tradition.
Read more at The Peninsula.
