Ramadan begins today in Qatar
Faithful performing the Taraweeh prayer at Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Grand Mosque in Doha, yesterday as the holy month of Ramadan starts today. Pic: Kammutty V P / The Peninsula Ramadan Crescent Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that today, May 27, will be the first day of Ramadan.
