Ramadan begins today in Qatar

Ramadan begins today in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Peninsula

Faithful performing the Taraweeh prayer at Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Grand Mosque in Doha, yesterday as the holy month of Ramadan starts today. Pic: Kammutty V P / The Peninsula Ramadan Crescent Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced that today, May 27, will be the first day of Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC