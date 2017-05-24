QIB opens branch at Doha Festival City
Qatar Islamic Bank has announced the opening of its new branch at one of Qatar's largest shopping destinations Doha Festival City. The new branch will have extended working hours throughout the week and will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 9am am to 2.30 pm, from 3.30pm to 9pm and from 4pm to 9pm on Friday.
