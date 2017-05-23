Qatar's state news agency hacked by 'unknown entity'
Qatar said Wednesday its official state news agency had been hacked by an 'unknown entity', and subsequently carried false remarks attributed to the country's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. "The Qatar News Agency website has been hacked by an unknown entity," reported the Government Communications Office in a statement.
