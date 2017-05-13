Qatar's Olympic hero Mutaz Barshim soars to victory in Shanghai IAAF Diamond League
Qatar's Olympic hero Mutaz Essa Barshim overcame a few hiccups to register his second consecutive victory of the new season and maintain lead at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China. The high jump maestro, who leaped to 2.36m to win the season-opening meeting in Doha earlier this month, cleared 2.33m to win the contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC