Qatar's Olympic hero Mutaz Barshim soars to victory in Shanghai IAAF Diamond League

22 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar's Olympic hero Mutaz Essa Barshim overcame a few hiccups to register his second consecutive victory of the new season and maintain lead at the IAAF Diamond League in Shanghai, China. The high jump maestro, who leaped to 2.36m to win the season-opening meeting in Doha earlier this month, cleared 2.33m to win the contest.

