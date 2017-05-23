Qatari Emir says relations with Israel are good - or did he?
Arab media on Tuesday quoted Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as having said that his country's relations with Israel are "good" but that Doha has "tensions" with President Donald Trump's administration, while calling to end the hostility towards Iran. Qatar, however, later said the comments attributed to the Emir were fabricated and that its news agency had been hacked.
