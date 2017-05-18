Qatar to host regional breast cancer awareness campaign
Qatar will host the Second Regional Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness which aims to spread a unified message across more than 11 Arab countries. The campaign will be held in October to coincide with the global awareness month for breast cancer, said Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, addressing a press conference yesterday.
