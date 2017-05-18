Qatar to host regional breast cancer ...

Qatar to host regional breast cancer awareness campaign

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar will host the Second Regional Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness which aims to spread a unified message across more than 11 Arab countries. The campaign will be held in October to coincide with the global awareness month for breast cancer, said Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, addressing a press conference yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC