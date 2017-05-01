Qatar to establish 1500 ICT facilities to expand digital access of workers

Doha: HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti announced Monday the launch of the executive and sustainable phase of The Better Connections Program that works, in cooperation with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, and Social Affairs, on setting up fully-functioning ICT facilities equipped with refurbished hardware. The program will see the establishment of 1500 computer halls over the coming two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.