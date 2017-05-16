Qatar & Sweden plan eco-friendly desa...

Qatar & Sweden plan eco-friendly desalination plant

14 hrs ago

Qatar and Sweden are planning to set up a green water desalination project that would use only solar and wind energy to treat water and reduce 4,50,000 tons of carbon emission per year. Both countries have agreed to "start technical workshops in near future" on this eco-friendly project that is planned to come up in the north of Qatar.

Chicago, IL

