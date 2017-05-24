Qatar Summer Festival to be biggest t...

Qatar Summer Festival to be biggest this year

15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The upcoming fourth Qatar Summer Festival will be the longest and biggest yet, Qatar Tourism Authority said yesterday. To be held under the theme "Colour Your Summer", the nationwide festival will combine shopping and hotel promotions, live entertainment and rides and games running from June 22 to September 5, more than twice its usual duration.

