Qatar strongly condemns shooting attack in Qatif in Saudi Arabia

Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Al-Masoura district in Qatif, which killed two people and injured several others. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

Chicago, IL

