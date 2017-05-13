Qatar strongly condemns shooting attack in Qatif in Saudi Arabia
Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Al-Masoura district in Qatif, which killed two people and injured several others. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC