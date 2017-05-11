Qatar stock index gains 119.17 points

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange index gained 119.17 points when the bourse closed trading at 10,110.84 points Thursday. The volume of shares traded increased to 11,958,643 from 7,275,183 on Wednesday and the value of shares increased to QR327,315,001.76 from QR182,020,016.32 on Wednesday.

