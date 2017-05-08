Qatar says Syria 'de-escalation zones...

Qatar says Syria 'de-escalation zones' no substitute for Bashar al-Assad stepping down

Qatar's foreign minister on Tuesday welcomed a Russian-brokered agreement for "de-escalation" zones in Syria but said the plan was no substitute for a political transition that would see President Bashar al-Assad step down. Qatar has been a supporter of rebels who have been fighting to overthrow the Syrian president during six years of civil war.

