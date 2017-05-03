Qatar-Saudi council calls to fight terrorism
Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and HRH Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a meeting in Jeddah, yesterday. Jeddah: The 5th joint Qatari- Saudi coordination council asserted that the fight against terrorism is a shared international responsibility that requires concerted international efforts to confront it at all security, intellectual, financial, media and military levels.
