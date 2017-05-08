Qatar Petroleum chief Al Kaabi honoured for career achievements

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah presenting an award to Saad Al Kaabi, President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, at 'The 5th Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards 2017' at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit/The Peninsula Qatar Petroleum CEO & President Saad Al-Kaabi and the former Secretary General of the International Energy Forum No Van Hulst led a group of distinguished individuals who were recognised yesterday at the commemorative 5th anniversary of Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

