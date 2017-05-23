Qatar news agency claims it was hacked after Emir says ties with Israel 'good'

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani reportedly tells al-Arabiya of positive relations with Jewish state, his hope of helping broker peace deal with Palestinians Qatar said Wednesday its official state news agency had been hacked by an 'unknown entity', and subsequently carried false remarks attributed to the country's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, including a statement that his country's relations with Israel were "good." "The Qatar News Agency website has been hacked by an unknown entity," reported the Government Communications Office in a statement.

