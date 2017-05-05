Qatar Museums reveals 5-year archaeol...

Qatar Museums reveals 5-year archaeological record

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

A five-year collaborative work between Qatar Museums and the German Archaeological Institute called the South Qatar Survey Project has revealed significant findings that provide a glimpse into the way of life of Qatar's early inhabitants. Professor Ricardo Eichmann, First Director of the Orient Department at the DAI, presented the findings yesterday at an event held at the Fire Station as part of the ongoing Qatar Germany Year 2017 of Culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC