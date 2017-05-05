Qatar Museums reveals 5-year archaeological record
A five-year collaborative work between Qatar Museums and the German Archaeological Institute called the South Qatar Survey Project has revealed significant findings that provide a glimpse into the way of life of Qatar's early inhabitants. Professor Ricardo Eichmann, First Director of the Orient Department at the DAI, presented the findings yesterday at an event held at the Fire Station as part of the ongoing Qatar Germany Year 2017 of Culture.
