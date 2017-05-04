Qatar keen to recruit skilled Bangladeshi manpower

Qatar expresses willingness to recruit professionals like physicians, engineers, IT experts, bankers and management specialists alongside semi-skilled and un-skilled workers from Bangladesh. Star file photo Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani has lauded the honest and hardworking Bangladeshi workers now numbering 3,80,000 for their contribution in the development of Qatar.

