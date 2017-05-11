Qatar Islamic Bank named six banks to...

Qatar Islamic Bank named six banks to arrange for USD Sukuk issuance

Doha: Qatar Islamic Bank has mandated Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, Qinvest and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers to arrange global fixed income investor calls and meetings in London, commencing on 15 May 2017. A benchmark USD Regulation S 5-year Senior Unsecured Sukuk offering under the existing QIB Sukuk Ltd U.S.$3,000,000,000 Trust Certificate Issuance Programme will follow subject to market conditions, a press release issued by QIB and posted on Qatar Stock Exchange website said.

Chicago, IL

