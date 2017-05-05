Qatar is Europe's gateway to GCC market: Minister

Minister of Economy and Commerce H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassem bin Mohammed Al Thani , Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada , and other diginitaries attending the Qatar-Poland Business Forum, in Warsaw With its strategic location and newly-developed state-of-the-art infrastructure facilites, Qatar has emerged as a gateway for European products to the common GCC market and to the wider Arab free trade zones. Traders and investors in Poland can take advantage of this opportunity, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassem bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Economy and Commerce has said.

