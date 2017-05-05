Qatar is Europe's gateway to GCC mark...

Qatar is Europe's gateway to GCC market: Minister

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Minister of Economy and Commerce H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassem bin Mohammed Al Thani , Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada , and other diginitaries attending the Qatar-Poland Business Forum, in Warsaw With its strategic location and newly-developed state-of-the-art infrastructure facilites, Qatar has emerged as a gateway for European products to the common GCC market and to the wider Arab free trade zones. Traders and investors in Poland can take advantage of this opportunity, H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassem bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Economy and Commerce has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC