Qatar 'hacking' revives Gulf tensions

Friday May 26 Read more: The Times of Israel

The alleged hack on Qatar's state news agency may have lasted just four hours, but the impact on already tense ties between Gulf rivals could last a lot longer. Doha launched an inquiry and went into damage control after accusing hackers of publishing false remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on state media.

