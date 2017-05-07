Qatar Duty Free opens two new restaur...

Qatar Duty Free opens two new restaurants in HIA

Read more: The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Duty Free , in partnership with HMSHost International, the leading company in providing the best dining experiences for travel venues, is pleased to announce the opening of two new restaurants in the North Node of Hamad International Airport . Burger Federation, a casual dining concept, opened its doors to travellers in the North Node of HIA's main terminal serving burgers that have been reinvented as contemporary gourmet cuisine.

Chicago, IL

