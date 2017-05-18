Qatar B788 near Colombo on May 19th 2017, fire on board
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-800, registration A7-BDB performing flight QR-841 from Phuket to Doha with 202 people on board, was enroute at FL340 about 200nm eastnortheast of Colombo when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and decided to divert to Colombo. The aircraft landed safely on Colombo's runway 22 about 30 minutes later.
