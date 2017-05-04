Qatar Airways partners with Fifa unti...

Qatar Airways partners with Fifa until 2022

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: UAport

Takes over from Emirates as official airline Image Credit: Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker and Fatma Samoura at the officialsigning ceremony of the new sponsorship agreement inDoha. Staff Report SMALL MEDIUM LARGE Doha: Qatar Airways was announced on Sunday as the official partner and airline of football's world governing body Fifa until 2022.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,842,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC