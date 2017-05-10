Qatar Airways introduces new transit ...

Qatar Airways introduces new transit facility for temperature-controlled shipments

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Qatar Airways Cargo made several key announcements on the first day of Air Cargo Europe 2017, including plans to launch a transit facility for temperature-controlled shipments as well as the scheduled launch of weekly freighter service to London's Heathrow airport. To perfect its specialist cool chain solution, Qatar Airways Cargo announced that it will soon be operating a new Climate Control Centre, a 2,470 square metre airside transit facility for temperature-sensitive cargo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC