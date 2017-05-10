Qatar Airways introduces new transit facility for temperature-controlled shipments
Qatar Airways Cargo made several key announcements on the first day of Air Cargo Europe 2017, including plans to launch a transit facility for temperature-controlled shipments as well as the scheduled launch of weekly freighter service to London's Heathrow airport. To perfect its specialist cool chain solution, Qatar Airways Cargo announced that it will soon be operating a new Climate Control Centre, a 2,470 square metre airside transit facility for temperature-sensitive cargo.
