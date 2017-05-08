Qatar Airways entices travellers to D...

Qatar Airways entices travellers to Doha with free hotel stays

11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

In partnership with Qatar Tourism Authority, OR QTA, Qatar Airways has rolled out the Plus Qatar campaign, which gives passengers the opportunity to experience Doha first-hand. This could be good news for Kiwis considering Doha as a stopover destination on the way to Europe with the airline.

Chicago, IL

