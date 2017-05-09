Qatar aims to increase electric cars ...

Qatar aims to increase electric cars to 10%

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has launched a major Green Car initiative to push more electric cars on the road. The aim of the initiative is to have 10 % of the total cars on Qatar roads be electric cars by 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,904,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC