Pukhtun Professionals in Qatar organi...

Pukhtun Professionals in Qatar organises seminar

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Pukhtun Professionals in Qatar has arranged a first of series in technical seminar at Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha recently to share technical and management experiences among the new engineers to overcome potential challenges they may encounter during the course of professional career. Gul Hameed Khalil, who is working as Geotechnical Specialist at Lusail city project with Dorsch Qatar and is resident member of advisory committee for Institution of Civil Engineers - UK was invited as a presenter to this event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC