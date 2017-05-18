Pukhtun Professionals in Qatar organises seminar

Pukhtun Professionals in Qatar has arranged a first of series in technical seminar at Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha recently to share technical and management experiences among the new engineers to overcome potential challenges they may encounter during the course of professional career. Gul Hameed Khalil, who is working as Geotechnical Specialist at Lusail city project with Dorsch Qatar and is resident member of advisory committee for Institution of Civil Engineers - UK was invited as a presenter to this event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.