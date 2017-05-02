Project Qatar to start on May 8 with ...

Project Qatar to start on May 8 with 516 exhibitors

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Project Qatar 2016 exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre May 9, 2016. Salim Matramkot A© The Peninsula Doha: The 14th edition of the International Trade Exhibition for Construction Technology, Building Materials, Equipment and Environmental Technology set to take place from May 8 to May 11 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, with 516 exhibitors from 33 countries participating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC