Project Qatar to start on May 8 with 516 exhibitors
Project Qatar 2016 exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre May 9, 2016. Salim Matramkot A© The Peninsula Doha: The 14th edition of the International Trade Exhibition for Construction Technology, Building Materials, Equipment and Environmental Technology set to take place from May 8 to May 11 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, with 516 exhibitors from 33 countries participating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC