President Sargsyan off to Qatar for o...

President Sargsyan off to Qatar for official visit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Public Radio of Armenia May 14 2017 President Sargsyan off to Qatar for official visit Today, President Serzh Sargsyan left for the State of Qatar today for an official visit. In the framework of the visit, the President of Armenia will meet with the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC