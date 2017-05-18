President of Burkina Faso visits Museum of Islamic Art

Doha: President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore and the accompanying delegation visited Thursday the Museum of Islamic Art as part of his current visit to Qatar. The President of Burkina Faso toured the MIA and viewed its contents which included books, manuscripts and coins made of silver, copper and bronze as well as other artefacts and precious stones which have been collected from the three continents and dates back to 14 centuries.

