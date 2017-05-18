President of Burkina Faso visits Muse...

President of Burkina Faso visits Museum of Islamic Art

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Doha: President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore and the accompanying delegation visited Thursday the Museum of Islamic Art as part of his current visit to Qatar. The President of Burkina Faso toured the MIA and viewed its contents which included books, manuscripts and coins made of silver, copper and bronze as well as other artefacts and precious stones which have been collected from the three continents and dates back to 14 centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC