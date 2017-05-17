Points to keep in mind during the holy month
With the holy month of Ramadan just a few days away, it is useful for expatriates to know the practices and norms that should be followed during the month. The month will be a unique experience if it's the first Ramadan for an expat in Qatar because the entire routine changes, ranging from working hours to eating patterns, during the month.
