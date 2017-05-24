P yry awarded technical bid advisor a...

P yry awarded technical bid advisor assignment for integrated water and power plant project in Qatar

Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation has awarded the "Facility E" Integrated Water and Power Plant advisory mandate to a team led by Ernst & Young, including PA yry as Technical Bid Advisor. The project will be executed in cooperation with DLA Piper as Legal Advisor.

Chicago, IL

