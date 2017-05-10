O U O O Uso O U O Usuoeo O U U O O Uoeo OaO1U U O1U O1O Uso ...

Qatar Airways offers passengers discounts on premium fares and free transit visa and Doha Hotel stay as part of +Qatar initiative Qatar Airways is inviting travellers to turn their layover into a stayover with discounted fares and a free-of-charge hotel stay and transit visa when stopping over in Doha. Travellers can now enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent on flights on board the airline's First and Business class, from 9-22 May for travel until 21 June 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.