O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaU O O U...O O U

For most individuals, fasting during the holy month of Ramadan has numerous health benefits, including protecting the heart from cardiovascular disease by lowering bad 'LDL' cholesterol levels, increasing good 'HDL' cholesterol levels and promoting fat breakdown and weight loss. However, for diabetics, fasting can be complex and can have serious health risks.

Chicago, IL

