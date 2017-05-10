O U...O O U O O Uoeo OaO OaU U O O U Uoeusu... O U O1O U U...Uoe U U OaU...O Uoeo
In recognition of International Nurses Day, Hamad Medical Corporation is celebrating the vital role nurses play as members of the healthcare team. International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every 12 May. The day was initially recognized by the International Council of Nurses in celebration of the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.
