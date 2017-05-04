'O O O O U U U ' UOEO3OaO Uoeu Usu O O U U...U O2USO O Oa...

'O O O O U U U ' UOEO3OaO Uoeu Usu O ...

20 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Qatar Foundation recently received a group of ambassadors' spouses for a guided tour of artwork located in QF Headquarters. The tour was part of QF's popular 'Art Trail' initiative that offers an insight into pieces of art around QF's flagship development, Education City.

