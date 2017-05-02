New law to regulate Public Private Partnership operations soon in Qatar

Leland Rice , Editor-in-Chief of 'The Business Year'; Dr Khaled Alderbesti , Senior Consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce; Fahad Rashid Al Kaabi, CEO, Manateq Abdul Rahman Essa Al Mannai, President and CEO, Milaha with other officials during the roundtable discussion on 'The Implementation of PPPs in the State of Qatar', held at W Hotel, yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit/The Peninsula A new law that will clearly define the regulatory framework for the establishment and smooth functioning of the Public Private Partnership businesses in Qatar is to be issued soon, a senior official at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce said yesterday.

