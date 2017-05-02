New law to regulate Public Private Pa...

New law to regulate Public Private Partnership operations soon in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Leland Rice , Editor-in-Chief of 'The Business Year'; Dr Khaled Alderbesti , Senior Consultant at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce; Fahad Rashid Al Kaabi, CEO, Manateq Abdul Rahman Essa Al Mannai, President and CEO, Milaha with other officials during the roundtable discussion on 'The Implementation of PPPs in the State of Qatar', held at W Hotel, yesterday. Pic: Abdul Basit/The Peninsula A new law that will clearly define the regulatory framework for the establishment and smooth functioning of the Public Private Partnership businesses in Qatar is to be issued soon, a senior official at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce said yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,731,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC