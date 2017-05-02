New campus building of NU-Q inaugurated

The new campus building of Northwestern University in Qatar , situated at the Education City, was officially inaugurated in the presence of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, yesterday. H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice-Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, and H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, were also present at the 'NU-Q building dedication' ceremony held to mark the official inauguration of the facility.

