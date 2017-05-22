New Arbitration rules to boost invest...

New Arbitration rules to boost investments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The newly-launched revised Arbitration rules of International Chamber of Commerce in Qatar is expected to strengthen the confidence of businesses operating in the country, as it will facilitate attracting more investments, say experts from the law industry. The ICC, the world's largest business organisation, recently launched in Qatar the Law No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC