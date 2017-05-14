NBI receives 25 illegal recruitment c...

NBI receives 25 illegal recruitment complaints

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE National Bureau of Investigation-South Eastern Mindanao has so far recorded 25 complaints over illegal recruitment since January this year. NBI-SEM regional director lawyer Arnold Rosales said out of the 25 complaints, three were brought to prosecution office for inquest proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC